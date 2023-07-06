Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.36 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.95 billion and $274.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.07 or 0.06235323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,955,842,814 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

