Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

