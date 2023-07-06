Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $244.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.