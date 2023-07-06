CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CBIZ worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,413 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

