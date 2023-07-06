CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CVM stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.