CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

