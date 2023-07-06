ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $513,880.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $513,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 2.1 %
CHPT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 13,062,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,987,986. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.