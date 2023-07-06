ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $513,880.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $513,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHPT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 13,062,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,987,986. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

