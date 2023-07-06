Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 200,845 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

