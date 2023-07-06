Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $541.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

