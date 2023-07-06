Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.17 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

