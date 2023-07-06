Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

