Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $197.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.84.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

