Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

