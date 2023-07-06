Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 271.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

