Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

