Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

