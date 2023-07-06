Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.