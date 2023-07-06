Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick acquired 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at $61,420.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.