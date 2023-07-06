Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVR opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVR shares. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.