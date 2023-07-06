Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 1,483 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.