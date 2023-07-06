CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 9,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 103,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $793.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CI&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its stake in CI&T by 14.7% in the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CI&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CI&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

