Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a top pick rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.