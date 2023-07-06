Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $99,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,143,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

