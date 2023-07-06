CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 2,234,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,081. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

