Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 97 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 102 ($1.29) to GBX 97 ($1.23) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGGGF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

