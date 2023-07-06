Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.