Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $366,537.40 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

