CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $9.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

COMM stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. CommScope has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 624,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

