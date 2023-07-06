Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $106.69 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $57.66 or 0.00190140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $446.91 million and $106.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,646 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,511.36987455 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.27000173 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $134,111,430.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

