Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 393.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

