Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Graco worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.