Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $126.92 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Model N comprises 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 10.05% of Model N worth $126,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

