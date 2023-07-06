Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $88.11 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Trex worth $88,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.