Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $151,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $4,516,820. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $140.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

