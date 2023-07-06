Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 531 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.43 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

