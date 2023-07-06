Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.08 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 3.54% of American Software worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

