Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.31% of PGT Innovations worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $455,400. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

