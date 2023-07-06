Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

