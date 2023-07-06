Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $23.54 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

