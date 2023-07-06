Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.