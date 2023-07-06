Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 874 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

