Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

