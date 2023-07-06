Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.00 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

