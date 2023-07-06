Contrasting Eurocash (EUSHY) & Its Rivals

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eurocash to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 3.07 Eurocash Competitors $26.99 billion $611.52 million 189.90

This table compares Eurocash and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eurocash’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eurocash and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Eurocash Competitors 1121 2753 3008 114 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 102.62%. Given Eurocash’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 62.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eurocash rivals beat Eurocash on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

