Contrasting VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) and V2X (NYSE:VVX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for V2X and VCI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33 VCI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

V2X currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given V2X’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than VCI Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.2% of V2X shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares V2X and VCI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $2.89 billion 0.52 -$14.33 million ($0.60) -81.30 VCI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VCI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and VCI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -1.03% 13.36% 4.23% VCI Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

V2X beats VCI Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. It also provides corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, listings on recognized stock exchanges, and fintech advisory, as well as money lending services. It delivers its services to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

