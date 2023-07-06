Cormark Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of ISV stock traded up C$3.15 on Thursday, reaching C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.19.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.7438221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

