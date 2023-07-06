Cormark Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Price Performance
Shares of ISV stock traded up C$3.15 on Thursday, reaching C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.19.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
