Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 896,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 704,727 shares.The stock last traded at $7.97 and had previously closed at $8.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
