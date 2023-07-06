Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 2,390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.77. 2,588,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,096. The company has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

