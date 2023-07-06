Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,834. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

