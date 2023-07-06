Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,354.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $313.72. The stock had a trading volume of 923,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.95.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

